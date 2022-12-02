Chinx’s Estate Releases Posthumous LP ‘Chinx Drugs 6’ Ahead Of His 39th Birthday

The legacy of the late Queens rapper Chinx is being kept alive with a batch of new music just for his fans.

On Friday (Dec. 2), the Coke Boys rapper’s estate officially released his first posthumous album Chinx Drugz 6. The release surfaces two days ahead of what would’ve been Chinx’s 39th birthday (Dec. 4).

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the 12-track project includes songs that display the same “intensity and passion” that Chinx was always known to possess. The LP boasts standout tracks like “Jackpot” in which Chinx, born Lionel Pickens, raps about his harsh beginnings.

“Still Down” is another song that, in contrast, talks about his wins and prevailing past adversities. Benny The Butcher, Chinx’s brother JFK WAXX, Offset, and Red Cafe are featured on CD6 as well.

In 2015, Chinx was unfortunately gunned down in the same city he grew up in while sitting in his Porsche on Queens Boulevard in NY. The 31-year-old at the time was shot at least eight times and a passenger, Antar Alziadi, was shot twice but survived. Two men were arrested in connection with his murder.

Chinx’s death was recently revisited and detailed on an episode of 50 Cent’s “Hip-Hop Homicides” docuseries on WE tv.

“It’s been 7 years since we lost Lionel Pickens P.K.A Chinx Drugz,” Chinx’s former manager Doug Ellison said in a statement. “To the people that know and love him it still feels like yesterday! As his friend, manager, and executive producer, I had the pleasure of witnessing his evolution into the artist many grew to love.”

He added, “With the release of CR6, we decided to approach the project with the same intensity that we approached his albums while returning to the street roots, club chants, and anthems Chinx was known for.”

Getting his start as a member of The Rockaway Riot Squad with fellow slain rapper Stack Bundles, Chinx later teamed up with French Montana’s Coke Boys Records, where he made a name for himself on many of the Coke Boys mixtapes. He dropped the beginning of the Cocaine Riot mixtape series in 2011 as he continued to garner fame and popularity.

One of his most notable songs is 2014’s “Feelings” with French Montana. The track gained him national airplay on all the top radio stations in the tri-state and more.

Check out Chinx’s episode of “Hip-Hop Homicides” above and listen to Chinx Drugs 6 in our Hip-Hop New Music Friday roundup.