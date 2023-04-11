Chlöe Addresses New Album ‘In Pieces’ Following Low First-Week Sales

Since releasing her anticipated debut album In Pieces on March 31, Chlöe has been rather quiet about the project’s underwhelming sales. Now the “Cheat Back” crooner has seemingly responded with a breakdown of the album’s concept.

Her first LP since her sister-joint album Godly Hour debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with only 10,000 units, per Chart Data.

Shocking many fans, social media began buzzing with debate on how Beyoncé’s signee could’ve scored those first-week numbers under Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

“In pieces was about letting go & trusting myself,” the Praise This star tweeted out on Monday (April 10). “i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall.”

In Pieces includes the singles, “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown, “Cheat Back” with Future, and the Missy Elliot-assisted tune, “Told Ya.” The 14-track LP received mixed reviews online, with some claiming that Chlöe hasn’t found her sound yet, and others saying that she deserved more musical support.

In one think piece, Tennessee writer Wilbert Corden Kizer Moore offered, “I think the problem she’s facing is that she wishes she had an audience that she doesn’t have… she has an audience full of people who want to see her win and want to see her make music from the personative of a self actualized young woman with some kinda self esteem.”

The writer added, “If Saweetie and Summer Walker made ‘Cheat Back’ it would be a hit. But from Chlöe its just like…girl what is you doing?”

A Twitter user pointed out that she believes fans were, “all hoping bey (or someone) would help do it for her, bc having that skill comes w experience.”

She went on, “Chlöe has a lot of writing [experience] but less w/ production and creative direction. but whoever’s in her corner seems to be very hands-off and it’s not working.”

Bailey will be giving In Pieces more promotion as she embarks on the album’s titular tour kicking off in Chicago on April 11 and making its way through the major cities of Detroit, Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Los Angeles on May 3.

Find tickets to Chlöe’s inaugural headlining tour here.