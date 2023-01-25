Chlöe Announces Solo Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

Chlöe Bailey attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Chloe Bailey has announced her debut album In Pieces under her solo stage name, Chlöe.

The R&B singer released a short teaser Tuesday, officially declaring March 2023 as her time. A new song can be heard in the 17-second clip.

The 24-year-old vocalist is poised in a red latex-leather dress and matching red hair. Standing as a figurative scale, Chlöe balances a human heart in one hand and a sphere in the other. The song lyrics ring out “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing.”

Details including a specific date, tracklist, and features were not shared.

The announcement comes after the R&B singer delivered singles, covers, and remixes, over the past few years. In 2021, she shared a sultry cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good,” followed by her original song “Have Mercy.”

2022 came with “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night,” featuring Latto. Additionally, the award-winning performer has worked with Gunna, Ari Lennox, Fivio Foreign, and more. With her sister Halle Bailey as Chloe X Halle, the singers released their debut album The Kids Are Alright in 2018, and their acclaimed sophomore effort, Ungodly Hour in 2020.

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned has been to trust my gut and to trust the timing,” the singer said to Complex about her debut solo album. She added later in the interview, “There are a lot of exciting features and collaborations to look forward to. I cannot wait to say more and put it into the world.”