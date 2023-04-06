Chlöe On Chris Brown Collab Backlash: “Let The Music Speak For Itself”

Chlöe has found herself defending her choices constantly since taking a solo route from her sister-duo group Chlöe x Halle. The Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment signee has now spoken out about one of her most recent scrutinized choices: working with Chris Brown on her In Pieces single, “How Does It Feel.”

Brown, 33, is still criticized for his assault case with former girlfriend Rihanna and other incidents.

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” Bailey said while visiting The Big Tigger Morning Show in Atlanta. “And to be honest, no matter what I do people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

The 24-year-old’s sentiments follow her recent interview on Latto’s inaugural 777 Radio show, where she opened up about growing up in the public eye and transitioning into a grown woman. The R&B singer — who’s been singing with her sister Halle since they were kids — also commented on how social media has criticized her owning her sexuality.

Bailey has dealt with backlash from the public for wearing provocative clothing, sexualizing her performances, and singing about her body. More recently, social media had mixed views about her intimate scene with Damson Idris in the Amazon Prime series, Swarm.

“A lot of times I’ll be confused because the things that I post that people will have the most think pieces about, every other girl be posting the same thing.”

Chlöe attends 2023 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

She added, “I’ve been sitting there thinking in my head and I’ve come to the conclusion it’s because they’re not used to seeing me in that light. They’ve grown up with my sister and I since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it’s like, ‘this has been me.’ When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out.”

Detailing how draining social media can be and how it can contribute to self-esteem, she said, “We try to lessen anything that people can say or talk about us, so because we’re constantly in our heads, we’re like, ‘Okay, well how can I fix this? How can I make that okay?’ So all of our insecurities get heightened. Because even things we weren’t insecure about, people will poke on.”

