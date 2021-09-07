Chlöe Bailey Reveals Cover Art For Solo Debut, “Have Mercy” And Announces Release Date

While Halle Bailey has been busy being “part of your world” on the set of The Little Mermaid Live, big sister Chlöe Bailey teased the release of her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”

Back in July on her 23rd birthday, Chlöe channeled her grown woman in a TikTok video where she seductively danced in what appeared to be a visual teaser for her forthcoming single. The snippet amassed nearly 20 million views and to date, the sound has been used in more than 800,000 TikTok videos.

On Monday (Sept. 6), in the spirit of her mentor, Beyoncé, the Atlanta native released another sneak peek and revealed that the “countdown to have mercy begins now.”

countdown to have mercy begins now. 9/10 ?? pre-save now before it drops https://t.co/7uji9v2hus pic.twitter.com/ShldCwm8zg — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 2, 2021

The cover art to Chlöe’s highly anticipated single features the “Do It” singer flaunting her curves in a jaw-dropping ensemble that leaves very little to the imagination. Leaving fans screaming, “have mercy,” she even hinted at dropping a trailer for the “Have Mercy” video. Of course, the Beyhive was also quick to point out similarities between Chlöe’s cover and the album artwork for Beyoncé’s debut Dangerously In Love.

the official cover art!! a few more days til #havemercy ? should i drop the trailer for the video? ?? pic.twitter.com/STdtO0mMuI — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 6, 2021

The singer-songwriter is slated to perform “Have Mercy” for the first time at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (Sept. 12) and the track will reportedly appear on her upcoming solo album. Chlöe is also gearing up to take the stage at H.E.R.’s Lights On Fest in Brooklyn this October.