Chlöe Bailey Wins First Solo Award At The 2022 MTV EMAs

Chloe Bailey attends the Chloe x Halle launch of their PINK Holiday Gift Guide on November 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

The elder half of Chlöe x Halle has continued to surprise us with her limitless musical efforts. Having decided to take a solo route from her dyad music group, the 24-year-old has now won her first-ever award as a solo artist at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

The “Treat Me” singer took home the Best R&B award at the fan-voted event on Sunday (Nov. 13). The category also included Giveon, H.E.R., Khalid, Summer Walker and SZA.

Chlöe celebrated her big win loudly and proudly on her social media accounts. Starting off, she tweeted: “Omg guys i’m crying in my hotel room. my first solo award win. i didn’t even think i was going to win, omg thank you guys.”

She followed up with an Instagram Live session in which she said: “It’s my first like, solo win ever. … I was too excited, I saw on my phone before and I started crying. God is amazing, thank you guys for voting. I love you all, I didn’t even think I was going to win.”

Chlöe added, “I wish I was there at the show, it was my first one. But I’m so happy. I just wanted to thank you guys. I’m not going to cry, but it was like the perfect sign because you know when you start doubting yourself and everything. So, it really made me happy.”

The Atlanta-native couldn’t physically be at the award ceremony due to rehearsals for an upcoming performance. However, that didn’t stop her from accepting the award all over her social media pages.

“I won best R&B EMA [happy cry and heart eyes emoji] my first solo award [crying emojis] thank you God i am so happy!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her smiling.

Bailey’s comment section immediately became full of love and support from her famous peers and friends. Her sister, Halle Bailey, wrote, “congratulations sister !!!!” As H.E.R. said, “CONGRATS!!!!!!!” SZA followed up with a, “YAAAASSSSSS GO OFF QUEENN!!” And of all, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles Lawson wrote, “Congratulations Chloe.”

Chlöe recently opened up the 2022 World Series Game 3 with the national anthem. Dressed in white, she sang in a stadium filled with Phillies vs. Astros fans days prior to her heartfelt performance at the late-Takeoff’s funeral, where she sang Beyoncé’s “Heaven” in a black dress.