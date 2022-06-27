Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.)

Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single, “Surprise.” The dim lighting and curvature silhouettes had us all at attention. After ridding herself of the latex trench coat which revealed her cutout, crystal-encrusted latex bodysuit, a blindfolded man appeared from the floor to receive the type of lap dance that rendered Chlöe a standing ovation and had many wondering how they could recreate that at-home.

During her performance, she even interpolated Adina Howard’s 1995 hit, “Freak Like Me” from her lyric, “tonight, you get my freaky side…” Of course, Chlöe couldn’t leave the stage before getting into a dance break with her single, “Treat Me,” a number that had many in the audience all twerking in their seats.

Watch the full performance above.