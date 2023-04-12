Chlöe Curses Out Critics Following Reports Of Low Album Sales For ‘In Pieces’

Chlöe opened the first night of her solo In Pieces tour with a message for the critics out there who’ve had much to say about her low first-week album sales.

The debut LP, which sold only 10,000 units its first week, debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and garnered mixed sentiments from social media.

Although the “Treat Me” songstress vaguely explained the aim of the album earlier this week on Twitter, she fully fired back at critics during the closing set of her Chicago tour stop.

“Make sure y’all are supporting the muthaf**kin album,” she told her packed-out audience. “F**k what the f**k everybody got to f**king say. They can kiss my Black ass!”

She went on, “Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need. Thank you for loving me. Y’all don’t know how much you mean to me.” See clip below.

Ahead of her opening night, the 24-year-old tweeted out, “In pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it.”

The 14-track LP includes the Chris Brown-assisted single, “How Does It Feel,” “Cheat Back” with Future, and “Told Ya” featuring Missy Elliott. The album received much feedback online, including some critics declaring that Chlöe hasn’t found her sound yet. Others claim that she deserved more musical support, with many pointing fingers at Beyoncé for her lack of promotion of her Parkwood signee.

Observers argued that Beyoncé could’ve featured Chlöe on her RENAISSANCE album, or posted In Pieces to her social media handles. Others felt Chlöe should join Bey on her own highly-anticipated tour.

One Twitter user shared that fans were, “all hoping bey (or someone) would help do it for her, bc having that skill comes w experience.”

She added, “Chlöe has a lot of writing [experience] but less w/ production and creative direction. but whoever’s in her corner seems to be very hands-off and it’s not working.”

i think we were all hoping bey (or someone) would help do it for her, bc having that skill comes w experience. chloe has a lot of writing exp but less w/ production and creative direction. but whoever’s in her corner seems to be very hands-off and it’s not working — rizzie mcguire (@daniellecanyell) April 5, 2023

Tennessee writer Wilbert Corden Kizer Moore offered, “I think the problem she’s facing is that she wishes she had an audience that she doesn’t have… she has an audience full of people who want to see her win and want to see her make music from the personative of a self actualized young woman with some kinda self esteem.”

The writer added, “If Saweetie and Summer Walker made ‘Cheat Back’ it would be a hit. But from Chlöe its just like…girl what is you doing?” See below.

Facebook/Wilberrt Cordel Kizer Moore

The Renaissance icon inked Chlöe and the other half of their sister-duo, Halle Bailey, to Parkwood Management in 2015.