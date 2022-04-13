Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album.

The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and more. This isn’t the first time Chlöe has named Kelis or Donna Summer as her musical influences especially amid the chatter that ensued after the arrival of her “Have Mercy” visual.

She explained that when it came to her embracing her body and sexual nature, both women played a major role in her gaining and exuding that unabashed confidence.

Not to mention in the early days of Chlöe expanding her solo wings, she stated during an Instagram Live that Imogen Heap is a “bad b***h” because she is a producer, songwriter, and overall inspiration. The 23-year-old also made it clear that, if possible, she would be Kelis.

CHLOE BAILEY IS IMOGEN HEAP PILLED LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SaxYiwu3Gv — not demi moore but in TX (@mouthofRuben) January 24, 2021

Later in the Q&A, Chlöe added that she penned her debut when she was at “the lowest moment and was building [herself] back up.” The tracklist for her untitled LP has also been finalized. Now, we just have to wait for the release date and cover art unveiling.

yes when i wrote it i was at the lowest moment and i was building myself back up. you get everything. https://t.co/XkLA5B569M — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 12, 2022

