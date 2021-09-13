Chlöe Brings “Have Mercy” To Life In Solo Debut At 2021 VMAs

Introduced by her younger sister and the other half of duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe commanded the VMA stage for her first solo performance. The nearly-four minute show was theatrical in nature and brought her jaw-dropping “Have Mercy” video to new heights. In the style of opera, Chlöe came out draped in pink, eerily singing her name. Just like that of her debut solo video, she summoned all of the elements like a Greek goddess. Shedding her pink drapery like a snake from Medusa herself, she slid into her own virtual garden as her loyal subjects bowed down.

Her imagery then switched to a Halloween-esque color scheme as her name appeared on fire. Being the performer she is, Chlöe later included a full dance break focusing on the “Booty so big” message from her single and seductively ended her set by licking the microphone and smacking her a**.

Prior to taking the stage, Halle declared, “It’s incredible to watch your sister and collaborator find her voice. This year, she has stepped into her own artistry, sharing a message of self-expression and self-love.” Despite people trying to pit them against one another, Chlöe explained—in a red carpet, pre-show interview—that although she’s nervous, knowing she’d be able to look up and see her sister rooting for her puts her at ease.

See Chlöe’s full VMA performance above.