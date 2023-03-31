Chlöe, Jhené Aiko, Kenyon Dixon, And Others Slow It Down With Their New R&B Tunes

If you knew then, what you know now, would you be in pieces or calm and patient when it comes to love? Would you rather be cruisin’, slow dancin’, or yearnin’ for the softest touch? As you sit with these questions, allow this week’s new releases from Chlöe, Kenyon Dixon, Jhené Aiko, Cedric Brazle, and more to fill your space when words don’t suffice.

In Pieces is Chlöe’s highly-anticipated solo debut album since stepping back from Chloe x Halle. The LP boasts of features from Missy Elliott, Future, and Chris Brown. Meanwhile, Jess of VanJess unveils her rebrand as AMAKA in her solo debut, “Cruisin,” and rising newcomers, SAINT SMITH and Cedric Brazle remind us of R&B’s foundational elements.

Check out VIBE’s top picks from this week’s new R&B releases.

Chlöe – In Pieces

Chlöe’s solo debut has been years in the making. Despite the fan excitement over her first solo single, “Have Mercy,” and followup singles “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” they don’t appear on the album. Instead, she takes a more personal approach with her 14-track LP.

“I saw a photo of a porcelain doll 3 years ago, holding her heart in her hand and from then, I said this will be my album cover… ‘In Pieces’ is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take,” she explained on Twitter. “‘In Pieces’ is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding up themselves. ‘In Pieces’ is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL, that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. ‘In Pieces’ is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through. I hope this project brings healing to those who listen, as it’s been completely therapeutic for me and I can’t wait to share my heart with you, literally.”

Despite a sting of controversy about her Chris Brown collaboration, other records like the raw “Make It Look Easy,” the Missy Elliott-assisted “Told Ya,” the emotional title track, the toxic “Body Do,” and the lead single, “Pray It Away” easily make Chlöe’s album a contender for one of the best R&B releases of the year.

Jhené Aiko – “calm & patient”

While on maternity leave, Jhené Aiko is taking her Soulmates back to the days she used to release random songs on Tumblr for fun. The surprise release of “calm and patient” is “a gift… even in the madness,” Aiko wrote on Instagram. The ballad was first teased on her Instagram Reels with the mother of two singing, “I’m satisfied with life/ I do not just get by, I thrive/ What a miracle to be up and alive/ Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight…”

“A new @jheneaiko era is upon us,” she teased. “Taking it back to simpler times, when we just put music out for the love of it. Apologies @defjam and tea, this one is for the Soulmates.” This marks Aiko’s first solo release since 2020’s Chilombo (Deluxe).

Kenyon Dixon – “Slow Dancing”

If Kenyon Dixon is gonna do anything, its explore the depths of R&B and be a constant reminder that the genre is far from dead.

The GRAMMY-nominated sensation’s new collaboration is a quintessential bedroom jam with a contemporary flair. After first previewing the record during SXSW 2023, Dixon was praised by VIBE as “one of the modern R&B artists ushering a classic genre to new horizons.”

“‘Slow Dancing’ is an ode to the R&B we love,” he explained in a statement. “The record touches on not fighting the feeling of your body wanting to move—especially in intimate spaces.” This is his first true release since his album, Closer, which landed on VIBE’s 2022 Best R&B Albums list.

AMAKA – “Cruisin'”

Amid VanJess’ breakup, the younger half of the sisterly duo, Jessica Nwokike, has branched off and blossomed as AMAKA. This week, she marked this new chapter with the arrival of her solo debut single, “Cruisin.” Produced by Kaytranada, the world of alt-R&B and afrobeats collide into a “beat driven summertime staple,” designed for dance floors, nights out, and in-car jam sessions.

“Listening to ‘Cruisin’ feels like the aural embodiment of afro-futurism and the adrenaline rush of a spaceship takeoff,” she expressed in a statement. “I wrote ‘Cruisin’’ after the death of the most important person in my life and the most physically and mentally challenging experience of my life to remind myself of my strength, my focus, and most importantly that I can keep going, keep cruising, no matter what comes my way. It certainly holds true now more than ever and I hope to inspire others to never give up and never stop dreaming.”

Cedric Brazle – …What I Know Now

Cedric Brazle (pronounced bruh-zil) sounds like a hybrid of singers Joe and Craig David. The sensual talent returns with the continuation of his 2020 debut EP, If I Knew Then…, with …What I Know Now, claiming to corner the market on “contemporary nostalgia.”

Considered to be a “R&B aesthete,” Brazle captivates listeners with the project’s lead single, “Product Of Love,” but it’s the slip-and-slide from “My Fault” into “Sexy Lady” that mimics the likes of 112 and truly embodies the sexiness of about rhythm and blues. As he details vulnerable stories of love, anxiety, accountability, situationships, and trauma, the crooner ultimately encourages lovers to live in the moment while pondering what would you do if you knew then what you know now?

SAINT SMITH – “Take Care Of Me”

Newcomer SAINT SMITH, hailing from Atlanta, has released “Take Care Of Me,” the second single from his forthcoming debut album, Yours, Saintly.

With the infectious melody and gospel undertone, “Take Care Of Me” spotlights the importance of prioritizing one’s well-being and asserting healthy boundaries within relationships.

“I felt like it was time for the fellas to have an anthem too,” said SMITH in a statement. “But seriously, though, we all need constant reminders that our time, effort, and very being are valuable. In order to access any of those, you’re going to have to come correct!”

Khalid is back with his new single, “Softest Touch.” The 25-year-old crooner revealed in a statement, “I’m so excited to finally give my fans a surge of new music!! I’m currently gearing up for tour with Ed Sheeran and continuing to write and record new music that I can’t wait to share with the world. ‘Softest Touch’ is the beginning of what’s to come. I hope you all enjoy it!”

The upbeat offering ties together Khalid’s irresistible vocals and magnetic production as he coos, “Oh, it’s such a pleasure/ Whenever we’re together I find myself stuck on you/ It’s now or never.” The new record follows his 2022 releases, “Satellite” and “Skyline.” All three tracks were set to appear on his forthcoming album, Everything Is Changed.