Chlöe Chooses God Over Violence With “Pray It Away” Single And Video

Chlöe made her solo debut in September 2021 with the release of the sultry jam, “Have Mercy.” Following the positive reactions, she continued to tease her solo era with singles including “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For The Night” featuring Latto to accompany a slew of live performances and independent wins.

Now, the multi-hyphenate creative returns with “Pray It Away,” the lead single from her long-awaited debut album, In Pieces.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe, 24, shared in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

With the expressive “Pray It Away,” the Praise This star finds herself seeking guidance from a higher source after being smitten, swooned, and swindled by the wrong person.

Parkwood

Despite being warranted to choose violence, Chlöe doesn’t. The bold siren instead gives it to God. In an effort to pray the pain away, she sings, “I just learned to hate from a f**k n***a/ Just start healin’/ Now when I hear his name, I get more triggered […] Damn, I waste this time for nothin’/ I faked it for nothin’.”

The Madeline Kate Kann-directed visual (above) was filmed in a historic church in downtown Los Angeles. It showcases an angelic Chlöe on her knees, having a tearful conversation with herself while waging war with her pure heart and reactive temper. The juxtaposition of her sheer white corset dress and her latex black look emphasizes that she “ain’t no Virgin Mary.” Don’t test this Cancer’s emotional tolerance as she actively tries to avoid doing something she’ll later regret.

Her In Pieces album—which may have been sonically influenced by Kanye West, Kelis, Donna Summer, and Imogen Heap—showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe. It is slated for a March 2023 release.

Watch her album teaser below and the “Pray It Away” music video above.