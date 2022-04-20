As Chlöe’s “Treat Me” Climbs Billboard Charts, She Opens Up Home To Architectural Digest

Chlöe Bailey, currently known by the mononym Chlöe, is thriving as a solo act. Her latest single—the sexually charged, twerking bop, “Treat Me”—has already peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart and garnered her second placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the release of the risqué visual, she took us back to the days of Access Granted with a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the video.

“You know it’s a good day when I barely take any selfies,” she joked when she finally wrapped on set. From bathing in a pool of honey and getting injured while performing atop a glass table with razor-sharp metal edges to dancing adjacent to a live tiger and making sure her dance sequence flowed seamlessly, the 23-year-old is a boss—assertive when needed, and sweet overall.

This energy carries into her home as she welcomed Architectural Digest inside her home for its popular series ‘Open Door.’ Mostly straight out of a West Elm catalog, the luxurious Los Angeles apartment serves as her safe haven when she finds the time in her bustling schedule. Admittedly, she’s rarely home, but her “warm and light” aura provides the serenity needed to unwind; not to mention the views of Hollywood aren’t so bad either.

From her royal bedroom, tech-savvy home studio, cozy living room, and calming balcony, take a peek inside Chlöe’s home below.