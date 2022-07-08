Chris Brown Breaks Elvis’ Record As Most Decorated Male Singer In Hot 100

Chris Brown performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England.

Chris Brown has made history, passing Elvis Presley’s Billboard Hot 100 record on the heels of his 10th studio album, Breezy.

The singer passed Presley’s 109 recorded entries, snagging 112 entries due to his newly released album, Breezy. Coincidentally released on the same day as the theatrical debut of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Breezy quickly populated the charts as the latest release from Brown boasted several fan-approved tracks.

Tracks like “Call Me Everyday” at #76, “Psychic” at #78, “Warm Embrace” at #79, “Addicted” at #92, and “Possessive” at #98 helped Brwon snag and set the new record, becoming the most-decorated male singer in Hot 100 history.

In 2020, Chris Brown made history by becoming the fastest male artist to amass 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Chris Brown is set to take his discography on the road this summer. Kicking off the One Of Them Ones Tour with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby on July 15 in North Carolina, Brown is looking to continue his Elvis-passing momentum as his album makes waves on the charts. The tour is scheduled to end in Las Vegas on August 27.

You can check out all of the tour’s dates in full below.