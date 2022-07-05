Chris Brown Believes ‘Breezy’ Album Was Not Supported By Media

Chris Brown attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, California.

If you ask Chris Brown, the media did not support his latest album Breezy. The singer-songwriter believes the press hasn’t shared as many stories about his latest effort compared to reports about his alleged negative behaviors. Brown took to social media to express his frustrations on Sunday (July 3).

“July 8th [Breezy] deluxe album, not that [it] matters…,” he wrote on Instagram. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON it). Chris drops album…[cricket emojis].”

The 33-year-old singer continued declaring, “I’m back on my gangsta sh*t…It’s BRACKIN at all Times.”

Breezy was released on June 24, 2022, and features Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Wiz Kid, Ella Mai, and more across 24 tracks. The album stands as Chris Brown’s 12th top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

With 72,000 equivalent album units earned, Breezy tops the chart at no. 4. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 66,000, totaling 87.36 million on-demand official streams of the album. Brown also counted 5,000 in album sales and TEA units comprising 1,000.

Ahead of the album’s release, the singer described editing down the final tracklist from over 200 songs.

“It’s crazy in the album process because let’s just say I put out an album like the Indigo album. While I was about to put that out, I was already recording songs and doing stuff for the next one,” he explained. “But I be having so many songs, I think for this actual project I had almost 250 songs. I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale this down and figure out what to do!’”

Chris Brown is set to take the album on the road, kicking off the One Of Them One’s tour with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby on July 15 in North Carolina. Check out the tour dates below.