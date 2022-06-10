Chris Brown Reveals ‘Breezy’ Tracklist, Teases Upcoming NFT Project

June 24 can’t get here fast enough. With Chris Brown’s tenth studio album, Breezy, slated to hit the streets, the Virginia-bred crooner previously teased the LP will be “ahead of [its] time” and will “take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak.”

On Tuesday (June 7), Brown unveiled the lengthy track list for his long-awaited project. Potentially consisting of 23 tracks, Breezy may include songs titled “Need You Right Here,” “Sex Memories,” “CAB,” “Make Love,” “On Some New S**t,” and the previously released single, “WE (Warm Embrace).” There is currently no mention or confirmation of features. A rumored list is floating around, though. It names H.E.R., Ella Mai, Blxst, Wizkid, Yung Bleu, Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, and more among those who may appear on the LP.

A tracklist of this caliber is no surprise for fans of the “No Guidance” singer. His last release, Indigo, has a whopping 32 songs while its extended edition has 42 tracks. The deluxe edition of Heartbreak On A Full Moon has a total of 57 tracks. Quite frankly, Brown hasn’t had an album close to 23 songs since he dropped the extended editions of X, Graffiti, and Fortune nearly a decade ago.

Though this 23-song tracklist refutes his statement that Breezy will have the same amount of tracks as his self-titled debut, we hope he will still “KEEP IT CLASSIC” sonically.

Brown is also gearing up to release his first NFT project, The Breezy Verse.

On Wednesday (June 8), he shared a clip to preview what’s to com. “IT’S HERE. The 1st sneak peek from my Official NFT project @thebreezyverse !!!” he tweeted. “This collection will offer exclusive value packed utility and I’m excited to connect with my fans. Look forward to sharing more with you all here soon. Stay tuned!”

Last month, Chris Brown announced its release date with a video reel. According to the visual, his upcoming project is described as “a series of 10,000 3D animated NFT’s with sound and visual effects implemented on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It continues, “Chris and his team behind THE BREEZYVERSE seek to bridge the gap between the artist and his fans around the world. Created by experienced artists and developers, this collection creates an intimate connection to Chris’s creativity and artistic talents. The journey starts here and is backed by EXCLUSIVE UTILITIES that allow investors and fans to join the ride and experience THE BREEZYVERSE in real time.”