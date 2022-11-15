Chris Brown Announces Two New Christmas Songs

Chris Brown is ready to get into the holiday spirit. The Breezy artist announced that he has two Christmas songs coming on Thursday (Nov. 17).

On Monday evening (Nov. 14), the 33-year-old wrote “2 CHRISTMAS (Songs) Dropping The 17th” on his Instagram story. The first is titled “It’s Giving Christmas,” a play on the popular Black colloquial phrase. The second record is titled “No Time Like Christmas.”

Chris Brown reveals he’s releasing 2 Christmas songs on the 17th.



1. “It’s Giving Christmas”

2. “No Time Like Christmas” pic.twitter.com/KAARm1ZUNI — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) November 15, 2022

The Tappahannock, VA. artist closed his post wishing love and light to all planning to celebrate. This official announcement comes less than a week after Brown originally stated that he was only making one new Christmas song, “It’s Giving Christmas.”

These records will mark the first time in five years that the Grammy winner dedicates his music to the winter wonderland. The multi-talent first appeared in the film This Christmas in 2007, and contributed a record of the same name to the motion picture’s soundtrack. Ten years later, he tapped Ella Mai for “This X-Mas” which appeared on his 2017 album Heartbreak On A Full Moon Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season.

This Christmas two-pack will appropriately put a bow on what has been a solid year for Chris Brown. The actor shared Breezy back in June, with features from Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Wizkid, Bryson Tiller, EST Gee, HER, and more. Two weeks later, he followed up with the deluxe version that included nine new tracks and features from Anderson .Paak and Davido.