Chris Brown And Drake Sued For Stealing Hit Record “No Guidance”

Chris Brown and Drake are being sued for their 2019 hit “No Guidance.” According to TMZ, Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, who go by the stage names Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz respectively, claim the two mainstream musicians ripped off their song “I Love Your Dress.” Cooper and Valentine allegedly released their song three years before Chris Brown and Drake.

The lawsuit suggests the two Grammy award-winning artists borrowed the beat, lyrics, hook, and rhythmic structure from Cooper and Valentine, either directly or used their song as inspiration. Specifically, the lyrics “She got it; she got it” are repeated 16 times in “I Love Your Dress,” while CB and Drizzy repeat “You got it, girl; you got it” almost a dozen times.

“No Guidance” was released by Chris Brown in June 2019 as his fourth single from the album Indigo. The song was produced by Vinylz, J-Louis, Noah “40” Shebib, and samples “Before I Die” by Che Ecru, which was released in 2018. The song, which signaled the end of Chris Brown and Drake’s longstanding unspoken feud, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 5 months later. It was nominated for Best R&B Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards, losing to “Say So” by PJ Morton.

Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Huizar, Noah Shebib, and Teddy Walton are all credited as songwriters.

