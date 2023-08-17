Chris Brown Announces New ’11:11′ Album

Chris Brown says his 11th studio album is on the way.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Breezy took to Instagram to share details about the new LP. It’s currently titled 11:11 and will reportedly be released on Nov. 11. The crooner also revealed that the album will contain 11 songs, which is notably shorter than previous releases like Heartbreak on a Full Moon, Indigo, and Breezy. Said projects have a combined run time of seven hours and 47 minutes with a total of 132 songs — if you count their respective deluxe editions.

With 11:11, Brown wrote in a since-deleted caption, “I see some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that. But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11 make a wish.”

Chris Brown/Instagram

In a previous Instagram post from May that’s also been deleted, the Virginia native said that there wouldn’t be any more 20-40 song albums. “Y’all ready for some new music?,” the post read.

“Been locked in the studio. Ultra instinct activated. I’ll let y’all know the album title soon. NO MORE 20 to 40 song albums. JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF MAGIC TO DIGEST.”

11:11 will include its lead single, “Summer Too Hot,” and recent collaboration with Ciara, “How We Roll.”

When reflecting on his almost 20-year career and why he continues to release new music, Brown told Drink Champs‘ N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “I just never lost that hunger. I don’t care about the financial aspect. It’s a great plus to take care of my kids and family, but me getting up, I’m like, ‘This song made me feel like this, or I feel this way about this song.’ I see the impact that it has on certain fans. It doesn’t have to be the mainstream fans, it could be those core people that show up.”

Watch the “Summer Too Hot” visualizer below. The official video drops on Friday, Aug. 18.