Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, ‘Breezy’

Just days after landing a multi-year residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas, Chris Brown has unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album, Breezy. The highly-anticipated LP is set to arrive on June 24, ahead of this year’s BET Awards weekend.

Following his last solo studio album, 2019’s Indigo, Brown has been adamant about entering a new era with his forthcoming album. Previously released singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are presumably featured on Breezy, but as of now, he’s keeping the tracklist under wraps.

He did, however, share some insight on the album via his Instagram stories earlier this year. “NOT GON LIE… It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album,” Brown wrote. “So ahead of time…. THANK YOU [praying hands emoji].”

Breezy reportedly includes features from Ella Mai, Wizkid, Yung Bleu, H.E.R., Blxst, Lil Wayne, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Tory Lanez, and more.

He also shared that Breezy, his 10th studio album, will have the same amount of tracks as his eponymous debut—unlike his previous 42-track and 45-track releases. “KEEP IT CLASSIC,” he wrote. “Chris Brown to BREEZY! [praying hands emoji].”

On the heels of his album release, Breezy will hit the road with Lil Baby for the One Of Them Ones Tour. The 27-city tour, presented by Rolling Loud, will kick off in Raleigh, N.C. on July 15 and wrap in Las Vegas on August 27.