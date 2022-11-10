Chris Brown Hints At Upcoming Christmas Single

Singer Chris Brown attends the 1st Annual Xmas Toy Drive hosted by himself and Brooklyn Projects on December 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Brown is cooking up a festive single for the holiday season. The Virginia crooner took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to provide fans with a hint to what he’s working on, and it appears a Christmas song is currently under wraps.

Brown’s soundless story was a basic black screen, with a message in bold white letters plastered in all caps. “I’M MAKING A NEW CHRISTMAS SONG THIS YEAR!!! BEEN TOO LONG,” the singer exclaimed with excitement.

And, to the young legend’s own admittance, it has been a while since he got into his festive bag.

Screen grab from Chris Brown’s Instagram Story. VIBE Screenshot

The “Under the Influence” entertainer last dropped a holiday-themed track in 2017 with “This X-Mas,” featuring Ella Mai from his Heartbreak on a Full Moon LP. But Breezy’s most popular Santa anthem arrived in 2007 with “This Christmas.” The Donny Hathaway cover was a part of the This Christmas soundtrack from the movie of the same name — a movie he would also star in alongside Lauren London and Idris Elba.

Currently, the Soul Train Award nominated artist doesn’t have a release date for his forthcoming festive track, so fans will have to be patient.

Elsewhere in the holiday season, Mariah Carey is also gearing up for the return of Christmas.

The 52-year-old songstress and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. CBS has described the holiday special as a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! is set to air on Dec. 20. at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will have her event broadcast on CBS Television Network and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.