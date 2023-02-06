Chris Brown Issues Apology To Robert Glasper Amid GRAMMY Loss

After a recent temper tantrum following the 2023 GRAMMYs, Chris Brown slid into Robert Glasper’s DMs on Monday (Feb. 6) to apologize for yesterday’s tirade about Glasper’s Best R&B Album category win.

“Congratulations my brother..I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the Intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” wrote the “WE (Warm Embrace)” crooner, 33. “After doing my research I actually think your amazing..”

Brown then redirected his energy toward The Recording Academy. “THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE,” he expressed. “YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same categor..two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another..CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

The singer-songwriter initially took to Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 5) with a hostile set of messages aimed at the jazz titan’s GRAMMY win. “Who the f**k is Robert Glasper,” wrote the crooner who was nominated for his tenth studio album, Breezy. In a separate post, he wrote, “I Gotta get my skills up. Ima start playing the harmonica.”

In celebration of his fifth GRAMMY win, Glasper wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to all the INCREDIBLE artists and musicians that were apart of this record. And my team Vinnie, Dana, Leandra, Becca, Freda, Shawn, Loma Vista, The Recording Academy, and YOU my fans!! I couldn’t have done this without y’all!”

Black Radio III landed on VIBE’s Best R&B Albums of 2022. The melting pot bridges generational gaps with the help of Bilal, fellow nominee PJ Morton, singers Alex Isley, and H.E.R.. We also considered it to be “like monkey bread—a splendid treat everyone can pick apart for their own satisfaction.”

Watch Glasper’s full GRAMMY award acceptance speech below.