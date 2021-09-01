Chrisette Michele Breaks Silence On Being Cancelled Over Trump, But Not Kanye West

Cancel culture is alive and well… at least it’s supposed to be. In 2017, Chrisette Michele sang at Donald Trump’s inauguration believing that the performance would be a chance to “be a bridge” during a time when the country was severely divided. However, few understood the Epiphany singer’s intentions and instead, fans immediately wrote her off.

Following the performance, Michele lost an album distribution deal, received countless death threats, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and suffered a miscarriage. Fast forward to 2021 and known Donald Trump associate, Kanye West has just released his 10th studio album, DONDA. In fact, West is still selling out arenas with his listening events and making millions in merchandise sales, which has Michele and her fans wondering why he too was not canceled.

To briefly recap, West boldly wore a MAGA hat during a visit to the White House under the Trump administration and declared “slavery was a choice” to name just a few of West’s cancelable actions.

In light of this, fans are calling for Michele to be uncanceled. Culture critic, Jawn Murray, tweeted, “I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration… But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!” Another fan wrote, “she did a job to support her living, he pledged allegiance. There’s a difference.”

The “Unbreakable” singer took to Instagram in response to the brewing social media discussion. She wrote, “Being compared to Kanye & Travis [Greene] for the last 5 years. Watching them soar into the highest realms of stardom. Waiting on Gods hand to show me exactly what my story will look like.”

The 38-year-old continued, “I’ve made a choice to stay full of gratitude and master peace, but today, this post has inspired me to allow the energy of comparison to enter my feed. I think most of the comments are well intended and I’m not really attached to the results of the conversation. But it is an interesting topic. Kanye endorsed him, Travis sang with me, and… time unfolded.”

Michele, then, prompted a series of questions to the audience: “What do YOU think history has proven in this tale? What did you think 5 years ago? What do you think today? Would you release new music if you were me? What would you sing about? Who would you sing to? Why? What does my role as FEMALE play in this story? What about my role as Christian? How about my role as it compares to Kanye & Travis?”

Though, she considered quitting singing at one point during the height of the attacks against her, fans are now requesting new music from her and even called for a Chrisette Michele Appreciation Day.

Rewatch Chrisette Michelle and gospel singer Travis Greene’s live performance of “Intentional” at Trump’s 2017 Inaugural Ball below: