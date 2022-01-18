Chuck D To Tell ‘The Story Of Hip-Hop’ In Four-Part Docuseries

From PBS, in conjunction with BBC Studios, comes a new project dedicated to Hip-Hop, hosted by Public Enemy frontman Chuck D.

The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D is a four-part docuseries developed by the Queens rapper and his manager, Lorrie Boula, that will detail the story of the influential genre from its inception to present day.

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” Chuck D shared in the press release. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip-hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

The docuseries will include first-hand accounts from some of Hip-Hop’s most fundamental artists, including Queen Latifah and fellow Queens rappers Run DMC and LL Cool J.

Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS added, shared, “PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula and BBC Studios to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms. Hip-hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”

The release date for The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D has yet to be announced.