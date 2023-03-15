Ciara Announces New Single “Da Girls” Will Drop Later This Month

Ciara is ready to unload more music. The R&B veteran has announced her forthcoming single “Da Girls” is coming out later this month.

The announcement came via an Instagram post. “You asked for it,” the Atlanta singer wrote in the caption. “Da Girls, 3/24. Pre Save Now!” The accompanying video shows her wearing a white cut-off top, puffy orange pants, and a voluminous hairdo.

The mother of three teased the record back in February, posting various mirror photos with “Da Girls” hashtagged on Instagram. Now her fans know that it is official and will hit DSPs on March 24.

“Da Girls” will follow Ciara’s September 2022 release “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. She also tapped bubbling rap group Coast Contra for “Jump” back in July. These three records are set to appear on her upcoming eighth album, which we spoke about with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe back in October 2022.

“I got a super R&B, hardcore R&B in the center of this album,” Ciara said. She is even leaning on a bit of nostalgia, telling fans that it will invoke the same feelings as her 2004 debut LP Goodies. “Honestly, and I really mean this, my first album to me was my best album of my whole journey. I feel like this album has taken me right there where that album was — energy-wise, tonality…the R&B core that’s in this record.”

Also advocating for women off-wax, Ciara recently took a stand against Jason Whitlock for irresponsibly stating Black single mothers are the cause of Black men who act out violently. “As a black man to get on national tv and say something like this is irresponsible,” she wrote on Twitter. “A lot of amazing kids have come from single mothers. For you to also undermine single black women in the midst of this tragedy is so sad. This woman just lost her son! Do better!”