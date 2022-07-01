Ciara Inks New Deal With Republic & Uptown Records, Teases New Single

Ciara and her imprint, Beauty Marks Entertainment, have gone into partnership with Republic Records and Uptown Records as revealed by Billboard on Wednesday (June 29).

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara shared in a press statement. “[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

Kicking off her new label deal is “Jump,” Ciara’s first release since her 2019 independent album, Beauty Marks. The news also comes on the heels of the “Level Up” singer revealing to ET Live that she owns her masters as of June 2018, citing she “no longer felt creatively handcuffed.”

“It’s an incredible chapter,” she expressed. “It’s pretty cool to know you’re out here running around and hustlin’ and bustlin’ and you’re not only performing songs you wrote, but you also own the masters to those songs. I used to dream about that while being signed to a label. I was like, the day that I get a chance, I want to own my own masters. I want to do it differently.”

New Music, New Chapter, New Partnership!

My Label Beauty Marks Entertainment X Uptown/Republic!! Ready to make the world #JUMP! pic.twitter.com/hEKbYZxaxw — Ciara (@ciara) June 29, 2022

Goldstein added in regards to Ciara’s new partnership, “I’ve been a fan of Ciara forever. Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

Ciara’s new single, “Jump” arrives on July 8. Listen to the teaser below.