Ciara Teases New Music, Returns As Co-Host Of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

It’s been nearly three years since Ciara’s last studio album, Beauty Marks, featuring the hit single, “Level Up.” However, new music is on the way and could arrive as early as New Year’s Eve.

The Atlanta-bred songbird shared with ABC, “All I gotta say is I’ve been cooking up some stuff and I can’t wait to share it with the world. I can’t wait to share with the fans what I’ve been working on and it’s about that time. So sometime soon should be the mark.”

Additionally, she teased that fans can expect “a little something-something” as she co-hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest for the fifth time. “It’s gonna be a lot of energy,” she expressed regarding the annual event. “There’s gonna be that good nostalgic feeling that’s gonna happen at points mixed with some also cool energy, new energy.”

Ciara performs onstage during ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ 2019 on Dec. 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dcp

In 2020, she released “Rooted” featuring Ester Dean and appeared on “Ciara’s Prayer” from Summer Walker’s newest LP, Still Over It. Aside from these loosies, she’s been “enjoying life” with her three children—Future, 7, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1, and NFL star husband, Russell Wilson. Not to mention, the “Body Party” singer has also expanded her businesses including becoming the co-owner of Ten to One Rum and launching her fashion line, LITA.

“I think it’s so important to pause and do that,” said Ciara, adding, “It’s been really amazing building out businesses this past year, but my heart is always with the creativity as well.”

As of Dec. 23, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest was still set to proceed as scheduled with COVID-19 protocols in place. The annual event will air live on Friday (Dec. 31) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.