Ciara’s Next Album Will Be A Nostalgic Ode To Her 2004 Debut

After nearly two decades as a musical artist, Ciara is using her discography as the inspiration for her next album.

“From my perspective as an artist, I feel like it’s closest to my first album. It’s a lot of bass. There’s a strong R&B core, which is also really fun,” she reveals in her cover story for Allure.

The untitled eighth album doesn’t have a release date, but the 36-year-old has already released two singles: “Jump” and “Better Thangs,” a duet with Summer Walker.

Regarding the latter, the beauty entrepreneur shared, “We have a great connection and then obviously, it’s been a mutual thing from a music perspective. I’m obsessed with her tone, and after we spent time together again…I just love her. I love how she has her own pocket of what she does. We bonded as girls. It’s just been easy.”

The Still Over It singer spoke on their recent collaboration as well. “She’s very hands on with her own videos and knows how she likes to be portrayed,” said the 26-year-old. “I learned so much in just one day. She’s also super positive the whole time, from the morning to the night, and always offering lots of good advice, like sisterly advice.”

Notably, Ciara appeared on Walker’s recent album for “Ciara’s Prayer.” Yet, when discussing the highly-requested prayer, the mother of three joked, “Now, I will say this: I ain’t just have one prayer that I prayed when I was going through some things. I had many a night where I prayed, but I looked at it as a sweet opportunity to spread love and hopefully inspire people and pour some positivity into their hearts as they listen to it and to speak life.”

The mother of three admitted that her vision for her next album is a clear “expression” of who she is.

Watch the video for “Better Thangs” above.