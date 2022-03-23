Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced.

On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Louis Gossett, Jr., David Alan Grier, Tamela Mann, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Deon Cole, and Stephen Hill were also added to the star-studded lineup of the highly-anticipated remake.

Gossett Jr. will portray Ol’ Mister. Grier will tackle the role of Reverend Avery, Shug Avery’s father. It was previously shared that Taraji P. Henson will play Shug. Mann will play First Lady. In her feature film debut, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi will play Young Celie. Cole will portray Alphonso/Pa, Celie and Nettie’s stepfather while Hill will play Buster, Sofia’s new boyfriend after she leaves Harpo.

Corey Hawkins is geared to play Harpo and Danielle Brooks will tackle the regarded role of Sofia. Fantasia will reprise her leading role as adult Celie and Colman Domingo will play Mister.

Oprah—who played Sofia in the original 1985 Oscar-nominated film—spoke on the upcoming remake to Vanity Fair last month. “It has been a vehicle for magic and purpose in my life. I don’t know anybody who’s ever been associated with it whose life didn’t get enhanced. Everything comes from the original words of Alice Walker, which were grounded in love, really. Love of this community. Love of these people. Love of those characters. And that just gets passed on and passed on and passed on. I can’t wait to see this next evolvement, which is not attached to having done it the way we’ve always done it.”

The Color Purple is slated for release in December 2023.