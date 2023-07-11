Could Justin Timberlake Be The Surprise Feature On Coco Jones’ “ICU” Remix?

Coco Jones has riddled who the surprise guest feature will be on the official “ICU” remix.

On Monday (July 10), the “Caliber” songstress posted visual cues via Twitter, including a crying emoji, a river, a screenshot from the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club, and a montage of millennial boy bands. Fans immediately began to speculate that the guest feature could be Justin Timberlake.

“ICU Remix drops this Friday w/ ______ [eyes emoji],” Jones tweeted out, opening the floor for fans to figure out the puzzle.

The images perfectly allude to the R&B/Pop singer, as Timberlake’s 2002 hit song is titled “Cry Me a River,” he was child star on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club and was also a leading member of the boy band NSYNC.

“Cry Me a River, Mickey Mouse Club, Boy Band… JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE!,” one fan affirmed, as another person guessed out of left field, “SZA?!?!”

Timberlake would be the perfect candidate for the track, as he’s already made timeless music with other women acts, including Beyoncé on “Until the End of Time (Remix),” “Love Sex Magic” with Ciara and Alicia Keys’ “Morning Light.”

In addition to dropping the release date for the highly-anticipated collaboration, she also recently announce her North American tour to support her EP What I Didn’t Tell You. The 16-date trek kicks off on Aug. 5 in Ontario before concluding Sept. 3rd in Norfolk, Va.

Grab your tour tickets here and look out for the “ICU” remix, possibly featuring Justin Timberlake.