Coco Jones Welcomes J. Cole For Potential “ICU” Remix

Named Best New Artist at the 2023 BET Awards, Coco Jones is proving to be one of R&B’s brightest rising stars. Currently, her single “ICU” is becoming one of the 25-year-old’s biggest hits, earning the singer her first Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) gold certification last month.

The DJ Camper-produced record, initially released in 2022 on Jones’ major label debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, “ICU” also stands as her first No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. As the song continues to lead the Bel-Air actress to the top, VIBE spoke to the South Carolina native ahead of her career-defining win, on what could be next for the fan-favorite track.

VIBE/Nikki Boutte

“I’m thinking the rhythm of it, Kendrick (Lamar) I feel like, would eat. J. Cole would eat,” answered the starlet when asked of rappers who would shine on a potential “ICU” remix.

“J. Cole. That would be dope,” answered VIBE as the singer continued, “I would also like an audio hug because the one you gave Summer (Walker) really eats really bad. I would also like one.”

As the conversation continued, the former Disney Channel star detailed the R&B talent she’s hopeful to work with in the future.

“I would love to work with Jazmine Sullivan. I’d love to work with Brandy. I mean, I’d love to work with Beyoncé, obviously. There’s so many talented women. I’d love to do something with the R&B girls that are like, with me, coming up and figuring it out with me, like Chlöe . Oh, I’d love to do something with Ella (Mai). There’s a lot of people I’m inspired by.”

On Wednesday (June 28) the multi-hyphenate talent announced her first headlining tour in support of “ICU” and the full What I Didn’t Tell You project. Including dates aligned with some of her previously announced festival appearances like Broccoli City, Sol Blume, Made In America, and the inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture, the trek also includes stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, and more.