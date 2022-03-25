Coco Jones Returns To Music With “Caliber” As Remixes Conquer R&B This New Music Friday

This New Music Friday, remixes are making a strong comeback amid the plethora of new releases. With a wide range of newcomers—Ogi, Marzz, Eli Derby, Savannah Ré—gunning for center stage, there are others—Syd and Coco Jones—who’ve been in and out of the game for a minute and are ready to step back into the spotlight as new albums are also on the horizon.

From jazz-laced singles to flirty jams and contemporary tunes, here are the top new R&B releases to check out this week.

Coco Jones – “Caliber”

Bel-Air star Coco Jones returns with the release of her new single, “Caliber,” the first track from her forthcoming debut EP. “With the release of Caliber, I finally feel like I’m able to articulate the core of who I am,” Coco shared in a statement. “My music is a love letter to my journey, and who I’ve become. With the team behind me, there’s nowhere to go but up.” The authoritative track shows how settling isn’t an option for those who fawn for her attention, but rather presents the only option to win her over: step your game up.

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous (Remix)”

As the success of “Good Morning Gorgeous” continues, MJB released the remix to the uplifting single. Accompanied by H.E.R., the women complement one another while singing about the notion of self-love.

Syd feat. Lucky Daye – “CYBAH”

Syd is back with the first single from their forthcoming album, Broken Hearts Club. Standing for “could you break a heart,” this endearing ballad details the need for reassurance while navigating new love. Assisted by Lucky Daye, we’re sure our hearts are in good hands with these two.

Ogi – “Envy”

Budding singer-songwriter, Ogi, has got quite the catchy tune on her hands with her latest offering, “Envy.” Comically pegged as a love letter to her haters in a soulful channeling, this track shows promise of what’s to come from the Nigerian singer.

Marzz – “FYM”

Marzz is on an active journey of healing and setting boundaries in terms of love. Despite these themes being front of mind, though, her newest single, “FYM” centers on moving on while harboring resentment in a not-so-subtle way.

Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says”

In a series of five Instagram posts, UK-bred songbird Mahalia took a more vulnerable approach to rolling out her new uncompromising single, “Whatever Simon Says.” It began when she expressed, “you know one thing I have always found incredibly hard to understand as a woman? how much men think it’s okay to tell us what to do. not all of them. but, in my experience, quite a lot.”

She detailed how men—both personally and professionally—would always tell her what to do, how to dress, etc., but she’s no longer willing to compromise. She spoke on conforming and how she struggled “with what it meant to be ‘the right kind of woman’.” Later, she shed light on how she realized sensitivity was beautiful, taking back control was required, and individuality is a necessity and a superpower. All of these elements make her new anthem for denouncing the idea of following whatever Simon says.

Capella Grey & Nija – “Confujawn”

Thriving successes, Capella Grey and Nija join forces on the flirty “Confujawn” (pronounced like “confusion”), where they speak to being forward in your romantic pursuits to avoid any misdirected hurt. This irresistible track has quite a lot of replay value.

Eli Derby – Left On Read

Rising sensation and LVRN signee, Eli Derby released his debut EP, Left On Read, featuring “Lately” with labelmate, 6LACK. Via Twitter, he expressed that he wrote the 5-track EP “about the relationships [he] went through in the last years.” The 18-year-old explained, “I’m not the best at communicating in real life, but music has been my communication love language. sharing a piece of me that i hope can help you or touch you.”