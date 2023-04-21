Coi Leray Calls Out Latto For Bar About Her Body In New Song “Put It On Da Floor”

Latto dropped her newest single, “Put It On Da Floor” on Friday (April 20), and although the super energetic track can get anyone hyped, rapper Coi Leray wasn’t feeling a bar about her body.

In the second verse, the “Big Energy” spitter says, “Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.”

Following the track’s release, Leray took to her Twitter to go off on Latto about the line and also expressed that she feels as if, “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!”

“Let’s fight [grinning face with sweat emoji],” the “Blick Blick” rhymer started. She followed up with a series of more tweets saying, “Latto bye . [sleeping emoji] here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this sh*t is never ending.”

Without response, Coi kept going.

“These bi**hes wanna be like the ni**as so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD [crying laughing emojis] [grinning face with sweat emojis],” she added before tweeting, “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

Coi ended her sentiments with, “If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. Sh*t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you bi**hes in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bullsh*t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline.” See Tweets below.

The 777 Radio host has yet to respond to Coi Leray’s tweets. In a recent interview with Billboard she offered, “I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The 24-year-old‘s 2022 album 777 garnered Latto a ton of accolades with big hitters including “Big Energy” and “Sunshine.” As she works on her next project, she told Billboard that her next album will be “unlike anything she’s ever done before,” with inspiration from her peers.

“The content I’m about to roll out is a whole fresh new leaf,” she said.

Listen to “Put It On Da Floor” above.