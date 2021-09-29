Coi Leray On How Lil Durk Stopped Her From Throwing Away Her Career

Coi Leray has achieved a great deal of success in her young career, however, that doesn’t mean her climb to the top hasn’t come with its fair share of bumps. Yet, the budding superstar has credited rapper Lil Durk with stopping her from giving up on her musical dreams.

The 24-year-old, who is currently on the road with Durkio and Lil Baby on the Back Outside Tour, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her “No More Parties (Remix)” collaborator’s kind words, support, and gestures during their time working with and knowing one another.

“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop,” wrote Leray. “Most artist show love from a distance on some weird sh*t but this man right here believed in me, believed in No More Parties and been behind me every since. He know a star when he see one and I just wanna thank you for all your support. OTF FOREVER.”

During her rise up the Billboard charts, Leray received an overwhelming amount of criticism from detractors and trolls online who poked fun at her physical appearance and brand of music. However, Leray has continued to stand her ground, clapping back at the haters while promising to remain unapologetically true to herself.