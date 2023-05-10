Coi Leray Says The Music Industry Is “Oversaturated” And “Every Song Is A Hit”

Ahead of her 26th birthday, Coi Leray tweeted out her feelings about the current state of the music industry, which she feels is “oversaturated.”

On Monday (May 8), the “Players” rhymer took to Twitter saying that nowadays “every song is a hit” and “everybody is a star.”

Coi’s sentiments caused much response on social media, with many agreeing with her and others calling her hypocritical — as she’s “benefitted” off of the “over-saturation” of TikTok videos. The New Jersey-native quickly responded to the backlash, listing her attributes that set her apart from other artists who’ve had success from the app.

“Y’all buggen. My versatility , my stage presence. My stats. My collabs. My Brand Deals . Fashion Girl. I can dance. Sing . Rap. It’s fine if you don’t see it now. I’m in no rush for you to notice.”

She didn’t stop there.

Coi continued to big herself up on Twitter by adding, “Lol, I’m that girl. Real life. Offline. In the booth, on the stage, on the red carpet. On the radio, overseas, and that’s just what it is. Shout out to my bi**hes who stay true to themselves and [don’t give a f**k] what nobody has to say!”

Responding to a fan who claimed she is talented but “got noticed and fame” from TikTok sounds, Coi responded with more stats.

“How many people on TikTok went top 10 gobal?” she challenged. “How many on TikTok had the amount of success I had with NMP , TWINNEM, BIG PURR, DDG IMPATIENT , plus soooo many more.”

The success of her aforementioned singles has pushed Coi to become an award-nominated artist. In 2021 she was nominated for Best New and Female Artist at the BET Awards, and Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop and iHeartRadio Music Awards. However, she didn’t take home either accolade.

Coi, who is the daughter of rapper Benzino, added that there are no limitations to what she can do. She expressed that she doesn’t want to be “locked in a box.” She then shared with Twitter that she considers herself a “rapper trapper baller singer dancer,” and could one day “add actress to list.”

In conclusion, the “Blick Blick” spitter made it clear that she’s, “not cocky at all” and “should be able to speak how I feel.”

Asking fans to treat her venting sessions, “like ya sistaaa when you need a have a drink and call,” Coi made it clear that she doesn’t have any malicious intent with her words and that “its all love [at the] end of the day.”