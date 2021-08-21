Common Announces New Album ‘A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’

Common has announced the upcoming release of a new solo studio album titled A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2, the sequel to the first installment in the series, which was released in 2020.

The Chicago bred emcee took to Instagram today (Aug. 20) to share the news, as well as details on how to preorder the album. “I’m excited to announce the release date of my latest musical project, A Beautiful Revolution Part 2 out September 10th! Pre-order & pre-save it link in bio.”

Slated to drop Sept. 10, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 is the 14th release in Common’s career. The record is light on contributions from rap artists this time around, but will include features from the Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, PJ, Jessica Care Moore, Marcus King, Isaiah Sharkey, and Morgan Parker.

In anticipation of the album’s arrival, Common released its lead single, “When We Move,” which finds him linking up with longtime friend and collaborator Black Thought of The Roots. Debuted via a live performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the song picks up where the pair left off on their previous meeting of the minds, “Say Peace,” from A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1. Common and Thought volley bars about Black pride atop sax riffs by Seun Kuti, the son of legendary musician Fela Kuti, who also tacks on additional vocals to the track.

Watch Common, Black Thought, and Seun Kuti’s performance of “When We Move” below:

Check out the tracklist to Common’s A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 below:

1. Intro (Push Out the Noise) (Feat. Jessica Care Moore)

2. A Beautiful Chicago Kid (Feat. PJ)

3. When We Move (Feat. Black Thought & Seun Kuti)

4. Set It Free (Feat. PJ)

5. Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) (Feat. PJ)

6. Poetry (Feat. Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey)

7. Saving Grace (Feat. Brittany Howard)

8. Star of the Gang (Feat. PJ)

9. Imagine (Feat. PJ)

10. Get It Right

11. OUTRO (Exclamation Point) (Feat. Morgan Parker)