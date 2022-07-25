Consequence Reveals Kanye West Almost Joined A Tribe Called Quest For Last Album

“Though the fans want the feeling of A Tribe Called Quest, but all they got left is this guy called West,” Kanye West affectionately rhymed on his College Dropout outro “Last Call.” The clever bar not only painted him as a student of the rap group but as an extension of their legacy.

But what would have happened if Kanye had gotten the chance to become a part of the Tribe? Well, according to Consequence, Ye almost became an honorary member of the Queens-bred legends’ last album.

In a sitdown interview on Drink Champs, Cons revealed that in the aftermath of Phife Dawg’s passing in March 2016, Kanye West was supposed to take over the reins and fill in for the 5-foot assassin. The former G.O.O.D Music artist stated that his cousin Q-Tip wrestled with the idea of adding Yeezy to the group to finish their 2016 effort, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service.

“Here’s something to go viral,” Consequence candidly announced to N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. “What many people don’t know is Kanye was, at one point, was supposed to join Tribe for the last album.”

After a shocked pause from the Drink Champ cohosts, the emcee clarified that Phife had passed away at this point, and the remaining collective members were going to enlist Kanye to finish the album. “That’s why he’s actually on “The Killing Season” record,” Consequence added.

Their final album, We got it from Here…Thank You 4 Your Service would eventually release in November 2016, just eight months after Phife’s death from diabetes complications. The critically acclaimed album featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Jack White, André 3000, Elton John, Anderson .Paak, Consequence, Busta Rhymes, and Kanye West.

Elsewhere, Consequence is preparing to drop his project this year entitled Nice Doing Business With You. The first single for the upcoming project, “Blood Stain,” was produced by Kanye West and released on June 10.

Catch up on Consequence’s Drink Champs episode below.