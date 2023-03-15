Coolio’s Posthumous ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO’ Album Features Too $hort And Treach

Coolio tragically passed away at age 59 in September 2022. However, the iconic rapper‘s legacy is alive and well, as his estate announces his posthumous album LONG LIVE COOLIO.

Though a concrete release date was not unveiled, the LP’s lead single, “TAG ‘You It’,” will premiere on Friday (March 17). The album which would’ve been his first since 2009’s From The Bottom 2 The Top, boasts features from Too $hort, DJ Wino, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and others. The “Blow The Whistle” rapper will appear on the forthcoming new single.

In conjunction with the single’s release, fans will also see Coolio’s final music video, which was created prior to his death.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As described in a statement, both the record and its visual “pay homage to 90s hip-hop” and is “catchy, raunchy, and raw in all of the right ways with an extravagant and humorous video in perfect Coolio fashion.”

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio rose to fame as a member of the gangsta rap group WC and the Maad Circle, before achieving mainstream success as a solo artist in the mid ’90s with It Takes a Thief (1994), Gangsta’s Paradise (1995), and My Soul (1997). He became a household name after creating “Aw, Here It Goes!,” the theme song for hit Nickelodeon television series, Kenan & Kel.

Later, the Compton native created a web series, Cookin’ with Coolio, as well as a cookbook. On September 28, 2022, he was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor of a friend’s home, and pronounced dead by first responders. He appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest.