Cordae Has “An EP Full Of Joints” With Anderson .Paak, Produced By J. Cole

Cordae recently shared his latest single, “Two Tens,” marking the second time he’s joined forces with Anderson .Paak over J. Cole production. The 25-year-old also revealed that he, the Silk Sonic member, and Dreamville’s head honcho have much more in the vault.

“You know what’s funny, we literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” Cordae told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe during a Wednesday (Jan. 25) radio interview. “We literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and Paak… Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, Paak, and Cole beats.”

The From A Bird’s Eye View rapper first connected with the two back in 2019 for “RNP,” the third single from his debut album The Lost Boy. Similar to “Two Tens,” Anderson. Paak was the featured artist and The Off-Season rapper handled the production.

Cordae and Cole were tied together well before then, as both proudly claim North Carolina as their home state. The former YBN member gained attention back in 2018 when he released “Old Ni**as,” a response to the Grammy winner’s KOD closer “1985” which was aimed at young rappers who were misguided.

“Two Tens” marks Cordae’s first release of 2023, following a year where he delivered his sophomore album From A Birds Eye View and a slew of singles.

Cordae had an honest moment of reflection in July 2022, when he posted a now-deleted tweet stating he listened to From A Birds Eye View and The Lost Boy on a road trip. The rapper, currently dating now-pregnant Naomi Osaka, determined that his sophomore effort was inferior to his Grammy-nominated debut album.

“My bad y’all. Ima do better next time,” he said. “I got sumn to prove.” Check out “Two Tens” below.