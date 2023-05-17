Crystal Waters Announces Radiance Tour And New Music Via Kevin Liles’ Sparta Imprint

One of the most influential women in Dance music is back!

Crystal Waters, known for her 1991 hit “Gypsy Woman,” has announced her upcoming 21-date Radiance tour and new single “Love One Another.” The 61-year-old has teamed with music exec Kevin Liles to release her newest single for distribution under his Sparta imprint.

“I am very excited to work with Kevin Liles and DJ Spen as both are pros in this business, and it will be such a great opportunity to work together to put music out in the marketplace,” stated Waters in a press release. The track, which was made in partnership with Soul Central and features Robin S, will be released on Quantize Records, owned by DJ Spen.

Crystal Waters attends the White Party Palm Springs 2023 Presents Orbit T-Dance at Palm Springs Convention Center on May 14, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. David Crotty/Getty Images

Waters dropped a staple in the house and dance music scene when she released “Gypsy Woman” and then “100 % Pure Love” three years later. Throughout her music career, the New Jersey-native garnered six ASCAP Songwriter awards, three American Music Award nominations, an MTV Video Music Award, and four Billboard awards, coupled with 12 No. 1’s on the Dance Chart.

Upon “Gypsy Woman” celebrating 32 years and “100% Pure Love” climbing to 30 this year, Waters has kept busy. She’s released singles overseas occasionally and has launched her own podcast, I AM HOUSE RADIO. Waters has also been in the studio working on her next album, which fans can expect to hear this summer and on the Radiance tour.

Check out the tour dates below and get more information on ticket releases and TBA venues here.

April 29 ​​ Chicago, IL The Salt Shed

May 10 Good Day NY Televised

May 14​​ Palm Springs, CA​ White Party, Orbit T Dance

May 20 ​​ Oakland, CA ​​ Oakland Pride

May 24 ​​ Richmond, VA TBA

May 27 ​​ Detroit, MI​​ Detroit Movement Festival

June 3 Salt Lake City, UT​ Utah Pride

June 4 Santa Rosa, CA ​ Sonoma County Pride

June 17​​ Ostrava, CZ​​ Oldies Festival

June 20 Cannes, France TBA

June 24​​ Belfast, Ireland Biggest Disco Punchestown

July 1​​ New York, NY​ Bar 13

July 3 ​ ​ Atlanta, GA TBA

July 4 East Orange, NJ. TBA

July 8 ​​ Philadelphia, PA​ Harrah’s

July 15 ​​ Staten Island, NY​ TBA

July 23 Los Angeles TBA

August 6​​ Edmonton, AL​ Disco in the Park Festival

August 13 ​​ Chicago, IL ​​ Market Days

August 19​​ Seaside, NJ​ ​ Seaside Live

August 26 ​​ Montreal, QC​ Strangers in the Night

October 7&8 Mexico ​ I LOVE DANCE

October 22 ​ Chicago, IL Joe’s Live





