Curren$y Says He And Jermaine Dupri “Got 40 Songs Saved” For Upcoming EP

Curren$y performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 25, 2022 in New York City.

Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are gearing up to release their first collaborative EP for Motivational Use Only Vol. 1. and for fans of both the rapper and producer, the moment is a long time coming.

The So So Def boss officially broke the news of the collaborative effort with VIBE during an interview in January 2023 while speaking about his career motivations, however, news circulating the music has made rounds on social media since at least October 2021. That fall, both men began posting footage together in the studio and alluding to a big release.

Currently, a snippet of a track called “Essence, Fest” has been shared.

While speaking with VIBE ahead of his 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles set on Saturday (March 4), the New Orleans representative shared more on the EP, alluding that the project may be the first of several.

“Just in the title for motivational use only. I think from that you can derive what you’re going to hear,” explained the 41-year-old when asked about the musical content. “You’re going to be pushed to get money, to count that money, invest that money wisely, and then once you flipped it once or two times, then maybe get yourself a little something and then continue and rinse and repeat. That’s what it’s about.

“We got 40 songs saved so we got music, we don’t even have to go in the studio again and we can roll out four volumes without going to the studio again, and we not going to stop.”

The Jet Life connoisseur also described when the moment the full-circle process felt complete: when Dupri dropped his infamous “Y’all know what this is” tagline on one of the records.

Spitta also spoke about the fan reception of his work ethic and creative process. A veteran in the rap game, in 2022 alone, the musician released two collaborative albums, a mixtape, and multiple EPs.

“Because we in touch with our listeners and people tell me what they appreciate and it feel good for people to tell you that. So you keep giving them more stuff to thank you for. It feels good for people to tell you that they like your stuff so we just keep putting stuff out.”

The “Car Service” rapper also shared more on what fans of his cruise-ready music can expect for the remainder of 2023.

“Me and Harry Fraud are going to lock in, me and Alchemist is getting back…And me and Lex Luger got something together,” he said. “You know me. I always keep something on. There’s six burners on the oven and we keep pots on all of them.”

Listen to the song that sparked the pending Motivational Use Only Vol. 1 project, “Jermaine Dupri” by Curren$y below.