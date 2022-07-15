Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Honored With New Merch And Vinyl Re-Release For 50th Anniversary

Curtis Mayfield’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly. The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat.
Super Fly—the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script as a guide. As Mayfield’s third studio album, it ushered in a “new era of socially conscious funk and soul music—a natural extension of [his] leading role as a cultural voice of the Black Power movement and early involvement in the Civil Rights era the decade before.”
The new collection features t-shirts, a hat, a keychain, and more with the signature Super Fly album logo. The vinyl re-release comes in a gold variant and will be a Walmart exclusive. The deluxe vinyl edition will be available on August 26 at select retailers and includes bonus tracks, exclusive photos, a movie poster, and a turntable mat.
See images of the capsule collection and new vinyl below.