Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Honored With New Merch And Vinyl Re-Release For 50th Anniversary

Curtis Mayfield’s estate is giving fans the gift of a lifetime for the 50th anniversary of his pioneering album, Super Fly. The limited-edition capsule collection and vinyl re-release have officially dropped on Friday (July 15) to commemorate the feat.

Super Fly—the official soundtrack for the famed ’70s Blaxploitation film bearing the same name—has produced two RIAA Gold-certified singles: “Freddie’s Dead,” which is also Grammy-nominated and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its title track, which peaked at No. 8. The LP was created by Mayfield using the film’s script as a guide. As Mayfield’s third studio album, it ushered in a “new era of socially conscious funk and soul music—a natural extension of [his] leading role as a cultural voice of the Black Power movement and early involvement in the Civil Rights era the decade before.”

The new collection features t-shirts, a hat, a keychain, and more with the signature Super Fly album logo. The vinyl re-release comes in a gold variant and will be a Walmart exclusive. The deluxe vinyl edition will be available on August 26 at select retailers and includes bonus tracks, exclusive photos, a movie poster, and a turntable mat.

See images of the capsule collection and new vinyl below.

Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate

Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate

Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate

Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate

Courtesy of Curtis Mayfield Estate