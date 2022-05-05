D-Nice Brings Club Quarantine Back To LA During BET Awards Weekend

In March 2020, D-Nice launched Club Quarantine as a way to unite the masses during the mandated shutdown. Now that outside has reopened, the acclaimed DJ has partnered with Live Nation Urban to bring this experience to life!

Returning to Los Angeles since his 2021 run of CQ Live experiences, Club Quarantine will take over the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, June 25, ahead of the 2022 BET Awards.

“Bringing CQ Live to Crypto Arena is a dream come true. I literally started Club Quarantine across the street from the Arena. It’s going to feel like a welcome home party with some of my friends,” the rapper-DJ shared in a statement.

CQ Live in LA will be hosted by radio host and entrepreneur, Kenny Burns and includes a star-studded lineup with Ne-Yo, Brandy, Nelly, Jadakiss, Machel Montano, Mary Mary, El DeBarge, Lil’ Mo, and more special guests.

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, expressed, “We are excited to announce the return of CQ Live, to where it all started in Los Angeles. In 2021 our Hollywood Bowl show was magical, and we will continue to elevate this brand and build out this party in 2022 and beyond.”

All pre-sales end on Thursday, May 5th at 10 p.m. PT, with general on-sale beginning on Friday (May 6) at 10 a.m. PT.

During Labor Day weekend, Club Quarantine Live will head to Las Vegas. The jam-packed three-day weekend will feature performances by Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Jagged Edge, Tank, El DeBarge, Amerie, Mya, Fred Hammond, and more plus a Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, and a special CQ After Dark late-night bash.