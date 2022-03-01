D-Nice Announces Club Quarantine Live In Las Vegas

After ending Black History Month live from The White House, famed DJ and our December 2021/January 2022 cover star, D-Nice, will be taking over Vegas for Labor Day weekend.

From Sept. 2–4, Club Quarantine will be live from Sin City, presented by Brand Nice and Live Nation Urban. “I’m excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out Club Quarantine Live shows last year,” expressed the New York native in a statement. “Together with the incredible team at Live Nation Urban, we are bringing an amazing and diversified line-up of programming to Las Vegas. There is something for everyone in the CQ Family to enjoy!”

The jam-packed, dynamic three-day weekend has a stacked lineup featuring performances by Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Jagged Edge, Tank, El DeBarge, Amerie, Mya, Fred Hammond, and more. The experience will also feature day and night events including a Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, Originals Closing Party, a special CQ After Dark late-night bash, and The Meet Up: a series of panels on health and wellness and financial literacy.

Club Quarantine rose to prominence during the 2020 lockdown with lengthy parties held on Instagram that united music lovers across the globe. In 2021, Club Quarantine expanded with sold-out, in-person shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and two others in Brooklyn and Atlanta.

Weekend passes will be available for pre-sale on Friday (March 4) at 10 a.m. ET and sale for general admission begins on Monday, March 7th at 10 a.m. ET.