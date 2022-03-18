D-Nice Talks Partnership With LVMH For Club Quarantine Anniversary & CQ Live In Vegas

It’s been nearly two years since D-Nice launched the cultural movement we know as Club Quarantine.

In conjunction with the forthcoming second anniversary of CQ, the famed DJ is partnering with LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) for a special three-night Club Quarantine celebration on Instagram Live. We caught up with the famed DJ and VIBE December 2021/January 2022 cover star while he was in preparation for the event. He spoke about his new partnership, CQ Live in Las Vegas, and showered us with love.

“Before we get into LVMH, I do want to say thank you to the VIBE team because [it was VIBE]. On March 19th [2020], they put the first article out on Club Quarantine when they really believed in it. VIBE definitely plays a major role in the success and in the visibility of Club Quarantine,” he expressed.

“I’ve obviously worked with Moët Hennessy for a long time,” he said about CQ’s new partnership with LVMH. “I had an ambassadorship deal with them for a number of years. And then after that expired, they would hire me for different events.”

Two members of the LVMH team reached out to D-Nice to thank him for what he’s done for the world for the last two years of the global pandemic. They expressed their intent of celebrating him and made a request he nearly refused. He wasn’t initially going to agree to the partnership because, for him, CQ wasn’t about branding.

“It was really about just doing things that kept people going and kept people smiling,” he explained. “What I loved about their response was, ‘This isn’t about our brands. This is truly about you. This is a celebration of you.’ And from that point on, I was with it 100%.”

The dynamic, unifying celebration kicked off on Thursday and will continue on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, 3-5 p.m. ET.

Virtual CQ attendees will witness D-Nice’s entire three-night set for free ahead of his Las Vegas takeover during Labor Day weekend. Those watching the CQ anniversary shindig will also see surprise in-person guest appearances from some of the DJ’s closest friends as well as one-of-a-kind looks from the fashion house.

Yet, we had to find out why he chose to provide fans a full preview into the next CQ Live as opposed to a series of teasers.

“It’s really about the experience,” he explained. “The thing is I want people to know, when you come to CQ, it’s not just about listening to classics. It’s just about listening to good music and having a good vibe. This is the first time I’m opening up my home to some friends to come over and have a real celebration of CQ while I’m DJing.

“So, that’s what the crew toast is about. This is just my way of saying thank you, two years later. We had an impact on the world; Black music and Black culture saved the world. And it’s just beautiful to celebrate with some of the friends that believed in me in the beginning.”

Comedian Affion Crockett is set to be one of the special guests, with his Club Body Roll set of slow jams.

With the second anniversary of CQ teasing D-Nice’s next live event in Vegas, we learned just how different it will be from CQ: Brooklyn, CQ: Hollywood, and CQ: Atlanta.

“The thing about CQ: Vegas is that I wanted the show to be a true reflection of what CQ is,” shared the 51-year-old. “CQ is community, fun, love, and it’s giving back. So, instead of just doing, like, a concert, I decided on an entire weekend of activities. It’s more than a show. We’ll have the CQ meetup [in addition to] panel discussions on mental health, wellness, financial literacy, and estate planning. We will also have CQ community for business owners.”

Furthermore, CQ: Vegas will have a special CQ After Dark with Tank and El DeBarge plus an all-female takeover pool party featuring female DJs and a performance from Mya.

Tickets for CQ Live in Vegas are now on sale. Be sure to catch the CQ anniversary celebration exclusively on D-Nice’s Instagram.