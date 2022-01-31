Da Brat And Fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Expecting First Child Together

Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday (Jan. 31).

The doting pair took to Instagram with their pregnancy news in a joint post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands. The 47-year-old rapper officially came out and confirmed her relationship with Judy on March 25, 2020 when her lady surprised her with a Bentley truck as an early birthday gift.

Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding But WE BE IN PUBLIC. why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame.”

When speaking about publicly opening up with her relationship to Variety, Brat admitted, “I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don’t have so many people in your business. I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul—that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.'”

While on hosting duty on Dish Nation in July 2020, Brat boasted about already having her baby’s name picked out—if they were to have a girl. “My child’s name would have all of my names, honey. Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes, honey; carry on the legacy of your family darling!,” she shared.

Judy has three children from previous relationships, but this is her and Brat’s first child together. The couple got engaged in September 2021 in a Coming To America-themed surprise party and is set to wed next month on Feb. 22.