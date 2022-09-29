DaBaby Reacts To Low First Week Sales Projections For ‘Baby on Baby 2’

Rapper DaBaby’s new studio album, Baby on Baby 2, is reportedly projected to sell 16,500 in its first week of release. That figure is a considerable drop from his previous solo effort, 2020’s Blame It on Baby, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and moved 124,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

News of the album’s underwhelming performance gave detractors of the controversial hitmaker cause to poke fun at him online. However, the North Carolina native appears to be unconcerned with his sales projections, deeming it a solid return in light of the project having “no features” and receiving “no industry support.” In a separate post on his Instagram story, the DaBaby alleged that he’s being “blackballed” while continuing to commend himself on his latest achievement. “Not bad for da blackballed Baby,” he wrote, adding a flex emoji for good measure.

DaBaby’s claims come after a string of controversies. Last year, he drew criticism for making homophobic remarks onstage during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. While he later apologized for his statements via an open letter on his Instagram account, the post was later removed.

The “Rockstar” rapper also drew backlash for his alliance with Tory Lanez, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her back in 2020. DaBaby brought Lanez out as a guest performer during his aforementioned Rolling Loud set, violating Thee Stallion’s protective order against her alleged assailant. On his latest single, “Boogeyman,” DaBaby now claims that he had a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, and that the two were intimate in the days leading up to the shooting incident. The song has also received mixed reviews, causing numerous fans and peers to speak out in Thee Stallion’s defense.

Baby on Baby 2 is the sequel to DaBaby’s platinum-selling 2019 album, which included the breakout hits “Goin Baby” and “Suge.” Prior to Baby on Baby 2, he collaborated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the joint-mixtape Better Than You.

DaBaby is currently gearing up for his upcoming “Baby on Baby 2 Tour,” which will include stops in 13 cities, beginning with Minneapolis, Minn. on Oct. 27 and closing with a finale show in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Check out DaBaby’s post below.