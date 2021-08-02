DaBaby Dropped From Governors Ball 2021 Festival After Being Cut From Lollapalooza

Update: 9:58 AM PST (August 2, 2021) – DaBaby has also been removed from the Day n Vegas lineup. Details added below.

When festival lineups began to be announced in the spring of 2021, DaBaby was one of the most booked acts in hip-hop. Now, after making homophobic comments and commentary on HIV and AIDS, the rapper’s schedule has more openings.

The annual Governors Ball Music Festival has shared a statement announcing the North Carolina rapper will no longer perform during this year’s event, which will take place on Randall’s Island, New York City from Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26. As shared on social media, the festival organizers have not confirmed DaBaby’s replacement. On Twitter, audiences were instructed to “stay tuned for a lineup addition,” with an updated version of the official flyer.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world,” reads the statement. “Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the late summer festival. DaBaby was initially slated to perform on Friday after headliner Billie Eilish.

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

Governors Ball is not the first business to cut ties with DaBaby amid the homophobia controversy. On Sunday (Aug. 1), Lollapalooza announced he would no longer be taking the stage. The Baby On Baby rapper was scheduled to perform at the Chicago-based music festival that same day.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” shared festival reps in a statement. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00 pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00 pm on the T-Mobile Stage.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby has also been removed from the lineup for the Can’t Wait: Live! benefit concert where he was slated to headline the show. Organized by the Working Families Party, which is described as a “progressive grassroots political party building a multiracial movement of working people to transform America,” the concert features Saweetie, Wyclef Jean, Mavis Staples, and more and is in partnership with the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Stronger Together, and Move On. A joint statement was released with the updated lineup. A replacement performer has yet to be announced.

“Our organizations are committed to a just and equitable world for all. That means dealing with the contradictions that come with meeting people where they are, and organizing across place and circumstance to deliver the structural changes that our communities need,” said the statement. “That also means we have to hold people accountable and live to our values which is why there is a change in our lineup.”

Day N Vegas has also opted to remove DaBaby from their 2021 lineup. The music festival shared on social media a new talent list featuring Roddy Ricch instead.

“DaBaby will no longer be appearing at Day N Vegas 2021. Roddy Ricch has been added to the lineup,” read the Instagram caption.

As VIBE previously reported, these performances are not the only opportunities DaBaby will now miss. Fast-fashion retailer boohooMAN announced that the “Rockstar” rapper, who had a capsule collection with the brand, would no longer represent its company. Celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Madonna, Elton John, and Questlove have all spoken out against DaBaby’s rhetoric.

“& not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong. But ‘that was fu**ed up’ & wrong. I had to say something. Again I’m not doing this for ‘what do you want a cookie bro w your ‘love ye one another’ posts?——black people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I’ll admit i was slow to do this because I mean he don’t know me from Adam. So this will prolly get marked as ‘old hater’ territory. But man…..that s**t was not cool at all,” wrote The Roots drummer on Instagram.

The 29-year-old rapper’s initial statements that launched the controversy were made during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami performance. VIBE reported on July 25, the third day of the festival, he took to the stage and made requests for his audience as he engaged them with chants and interaction.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he instructed the audience. The demands continued, “Ladies, if your pu**y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” before concluding his rant with a homophobic request, saying, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Following the Rolling Loud incident, DaBaby used social media to continue his antics, causing the controversy to grow beyond his control.

DaBaby’s name has also disappeared from the lineup of the Parklife 2021 festival, set to take place in the U.K. this December. Festival organizers have not confirmed the reasoning behind his removal. VIBE has reached out and awaits a statement from Parklife on the new lineup.