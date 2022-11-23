DaBaby Freestyles Over Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing),” Seemingly Announces New Mixtape

DaBaby continues his ongoing campaign to place himself in the conversation with rap’s elite, tackling music legend Lauryn Hill’s Grammy Award-winning 1998 hit “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in his latest freestyle. Accompanied by a black-and-white visual that captures the North Carolina representative recording in the comfort of his home, the freestyle is one he says the “mommas, aunties, the grandmas” will gravitate to.

Wasting minimal time before launching into his rhyme spill, the rapper drops a few clever lines referencing Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy, and also sends a nod to Mrs. Hill herself. The “Rockstar” creator also seemingly announces plans to drop a forthcoming project, which he predicts will impact the musical landscape in a big way.

“I’ma drop a mixtape and make the world stop like COVID did/Amex the credit cards and the hundreds Blu like Hova kid/Yeah, my woman on deep sh*t, but G sh*t, she like Lauryn Hill/Not the kind who live beyond her means and can’t afford the bill,” the 30-year-old raps. The acclaimed rapper also defiantly claps back at those attributing the alleged blackballing of his music to his outspokenness, sneering, “And I’ma talk my sh*t regardless if they play my song/I’ma just come back with some hard sh*t, it won’t take too long.”

DaBaby has been on a rampage as of late and appears to be looking to stake his claim as not only one of the most successful rap artists in recent years, but a lyrical force to be reckoned with. The controversial spitter recently appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and spoke of his desire to be known as the “Best motherf**king rapper,” as stated in his latest freestyle.

“Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem-level on that bi**h,” “the Blame on Baby 2 artist said at the time. “You gotta go get one of them to come f**k with me. You gotta go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, it ain’t too many more ni**as. I don’t wanna disrespect nobody but boy, raise your hand,” Baby said. “I’m like that. Ni**as know too and I’m like that for real. I don’t gotta talk about nobody else story. I’ll talk about me.”

He continued, adding, “I could do it and go crazy. I could make the world sing that sht. That’s why you hear a freestyle and you’ll hear me rapping on a freestyle, you’ll be like, ‘This ni**a Top 5.’ But you hear the music I put out. I’m in the music business.”