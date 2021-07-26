DaBaby Slammed For Homophobic Remarks And Controversial Statements About HIV/AIDS

DaBaby has become the target of public backlash after controversial comments made by the rapper during his set at Rolling Loud Miami this past Sunday (July 25).

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he instructed the sold-out crowd, a large segment of which appeared to be taken aback by his statement.

The 29-year-old continued with his commentary, adding, “Ladies, if your p**sy smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up,” before concluding his rant with a homophobic request, saying, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The “Suge” rapper ruffled feathers further by bringing Tory Lanez onstage as a surprise guest to perform their recent collaboration, “SKAT,” ironically following a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, whom Lanez is accused of shooting in the foot during a July 2020 incident. In fact, as VIBE previously reported, the Canadian rapper/singer recently went viral after an appearance on Funk Flex’s Hot 97 freestyle series last Tuesday (July 20), in which Lanez accused the Houston Hottie of framing him for the shooting and suggested the 2021 BET Award winner beat out the competition, including DaBaby, because of sympathy she garnered for her injuries.

Over Cassidy’s “I’m a Hustla” instrumental, the “Say It” artist rapped: “Shoutout to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby / What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy / But it’s true so don’t play me / Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me.”

The move to perform with Lanez was seen by some as vindictive and malicious on DaBaby’s part, especially since was also recently embroiled in a war of words that led to a falling out with Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, rapper Pardison Fontaine, following the release of “SKAT.” The crowd seemed to agree, with one disgruntled fan even throwing an Adidas sneaker at DaBaby’s head in a show of disapproval.

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

However, that didn’t deter a defiant DaBaby from stoking fires with a solo performance of “Cash S**t,” his 2019 hit collaboration with Thee Stallion.